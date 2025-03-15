Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE BMY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

