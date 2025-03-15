Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.72 and a 1-year high of $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.23.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

