Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of HKMPY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 2,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.62. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

