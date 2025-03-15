HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,402,000 after buying an additional 245,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,909,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,263 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,994,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,029,000 after purchasing an additional 117,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.