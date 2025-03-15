HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OMC opened at $80.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.