HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 89,638 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $27,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

