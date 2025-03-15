Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.25 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 409119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

