Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.49. 4,230,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,153,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
