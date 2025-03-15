Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.49. 4,230,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,153,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hertz Global

Hertz Global Stock Up 13.4 %

About Hertz Global

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.44.

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.