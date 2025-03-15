Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million.

Heritage Global Stock Up 12.9 %

HGBL opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

