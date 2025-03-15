Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the February 13th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,501. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

