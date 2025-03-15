Head to Head Review: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and i-80 Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $5.15 billion 2.78 $948.80 million $0.77 15.10 i-80 Gold $52.94 million 5.73 -$65.20 million ($0.36) -1.92

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 18.43% 12.65% 7.83% i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Kinross Gold and i-80 Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinross Gold and i-80 Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75 i-80 Gold 0 2 0 1 2.67

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. i-80 Gold has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 407.03%. Given i-80 Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats i-80 Gold on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

