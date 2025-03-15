Head to Head Contrast: Informatica (NYSE:INFA) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Informatica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Informatica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Informatica and Datasea”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Informatica $1.64 billion 3.39 $9.93 million $0.03 612.47 Datasea $47.28 million 0.34 -$11.38 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Informatica has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Informatica and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Informatica 0 12 3 0 2.20 Datasea 0 0 0 0 0.00

Informatica presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.25%. Given Informatica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Informatica is more favorable than Datasea.

Profitability

This table compares Informatica and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Informatica 0.61% 5.76% 2.62% Datasea -26.69% -618.32% -245.91%

Risk and Volatility

Informatica has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Informatica beats Datasea on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data. The company's platform also includes customer and business 360 application that allow business analysts to create 360-degree views of business data domains like customer, product, supplier, reference, and finance with simplified business user experiences; data catalog products that enables customers to quickly find, access, and understand enterprise data using a simple Google-like search experience; governance and privacy products that help users define policies, govern data, and ensure compliance with industry and corporate policies; and a data marketplace that delivers cloud shopping experience for data consumers and enables data sharing and AI models across organizations to facilitate data-driven decision making. It also offers maintenance and professional services. The company sells its products through its direct sales team. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

