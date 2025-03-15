H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,250,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 454,701 shares.The stock last traded at $92.91 and had previously closed at $93.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.50 million. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.