HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 58 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.68.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $260.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $308.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

