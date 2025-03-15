HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.