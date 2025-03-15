HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,691,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,847,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,593,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,880,000 after purchasing an additional 92,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,260,000 after purchasing an additional 512,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,815,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,385,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

