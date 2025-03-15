HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Texas Instruments by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 554,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 314,628 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Texas Instruments by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,876,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 42,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average is $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.