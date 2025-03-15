HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,894,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.