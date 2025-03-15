HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $676,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 327.55%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

