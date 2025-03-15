HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 276 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

