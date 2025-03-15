HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $141.23 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average is $153.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

