Harrington Investments INC Sells 6,958 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

