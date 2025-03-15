Harrington Investments INC Sells 22 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $484.44 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $567.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

