Harrington Investments INC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.