Harrington Investments INC Purchases 89 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,134. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

