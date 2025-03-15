Harbour Investment Management LLC Purchases 303 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

