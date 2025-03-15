Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

Shares of Hang Lung Group stock remained flat at $6.90 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

