H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.67, but opened at $35.63. H World Group shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 136,735 shares traded.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,334,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,715,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,496,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

