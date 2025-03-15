Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

VLUE stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $98.51 and a 12-month high of $115.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

