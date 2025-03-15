Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

