Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.11.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $527.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.38 and a 200 day moving average of $522.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

