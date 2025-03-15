Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,980 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $262.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.87 and a twelve month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.71.

Get Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.