Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,755 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

