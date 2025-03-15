Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $243.11 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

