Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Invests $879,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

