Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 5,534 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after buying an additional 437,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,087,406,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

