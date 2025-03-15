Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 37,570 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.