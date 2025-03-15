Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 37,570 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

