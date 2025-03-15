Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires New Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. owned about 0.46% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,454,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,941,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.66. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $41.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

