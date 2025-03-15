Greif, Inc. (GEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Greif has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

NYSE:GEF opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,809.88. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Andrew Rose acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.20 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,225 shares of company stock worth $657,901 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

