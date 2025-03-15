Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WSM opened at $167.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.93 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

