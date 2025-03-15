Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 4,678 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $421.72 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

