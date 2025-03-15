Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GWLLY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

