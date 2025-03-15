Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Great Wall Motor Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of GWLLY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.34.
About Great Wall Motor
