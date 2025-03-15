Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.23.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $158.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.