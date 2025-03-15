Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 233,540 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,540 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.86. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

