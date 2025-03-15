Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 18,582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,582 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.