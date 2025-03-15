Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 222,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,019,422 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

