Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $3.10 Million in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 790,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,652,000 after acquiring an additional 134,215 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $6,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 239.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,383.58. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $8,573,786.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. This trade represents a 27.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

