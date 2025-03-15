Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of HCI Group worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in HCI Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,969 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in HCI Group by 196.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HCI Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 54,050 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 45,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

HCI stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average is $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

