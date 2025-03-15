Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,509,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,984,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

BATS IYZ opened at $27.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $566.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.