Graeme Yorston Acquires 458 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Yorston purchased 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £3,283.86 ($4,247.65).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 738 ($9.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 750.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 748.87. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 648.50 ($8.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868 ($11.23).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of GBX 27.20 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paragon Banking Group

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.